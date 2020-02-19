Colonel Parker Returning To MLW

Colonel Parker is returning to Major League Wrestling. The famed-manager hasn’t been seen in the promotion since 2018 when his Stud Stable came up short in that year’s Battle Riot event. Parker will be at MLW’s Intimidation Games from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium on April 18th, 2020.

The Colonel is back…



"While details are sketchy, the office of Colonel Robert Parker released a brief statement touting his presence at MLW’s April 18th card in Chicago at Cicero Stadium where he promises a reckoning for all in MLW"



More: https://t.co/AAn7hagIK3 pic.twitter.com/EJx9bOtpO8 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 19, 2020

“Having managed the likes of Steve Austin, Big Van Vader and Harlem Heat as well as promoting wrestling throughout the south, Colonel Parker has a stellar track record for success in the sport,” an MLW press release for Colonel Parker’s return reads.

MLW Signs Zachary Cooper

MLW has also recently announced the signing of Zachary Cooper:

ICYMI: MLW has signed @IAmZachCooper! MLW's latest signing comes with high praise from MLW's CEO.



“Zachary Cooper is a throwback to the days of the big men that Bruno Sammartino battled,” said Court Bauer.



More info on Zachary Cooper: https://t.co/1tfIXH0AFD pic.twitter.com/mw329pGo8T — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) February 19, 2020

MLW is touting that the following names will also be in attendance in Chicago on April 18th, 2020:

LA Park

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu

El Hijo de LA Park

Gino “El Intocable” Medina

Laredo Kid

Puma King

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor

World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs

Brian Pillman Jr.

CONTRA Unit

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Richard Holliday

Mance Warner

Konnan

Septimo Dragon

Injustice

Dominic Garrini

Alicia Atout

Chris Dickinson

No matches have been announced as of yet for Intimidation Games. The event will be a taping for future episodes of MLW Fusion.