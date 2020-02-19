Colonel Parker Returning To MLW

Colonel Parker is returning to Major League Wrestling. The famed-manager hasn’t been seen in the promotion since 2018 when his Stud Stable came up short in that year’s Battle Riot event. Parker will be at MLW’s Intimidation Games from Chicago’s Cicero Stadium on April 18th, 2020.
“Having managed the likes of Steve Austin, Big Van Vader and Harlem Heat as well as promoting wrestling throughout the south, Colonel Parker has a stellar track record for success in the sport,” an MLW press release for Colonel Parker’s return reads.
MLW Signs Zachary Cooper
MLW has also recently announced the signing of Zachary Cooper:
MLW is touting that the following names will also be in attendance in Chicago on April 18th, 2020:
- LA Park
- World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu
- El Hijo de LA Park
- Gino “El Intocable” Medina
- Laredo Kid
- Puma King
- “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
- World Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs
- Brian Pillman Jr.
- CONTRA Unit
- National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
- Richard Holliday
- Mance Warner
- Konnan
- Septimo Dragon
- Injustice
- Dominic Garrini
- Alicia Atout
- Chris Dickinson
No matches have been announced as of yet for Intimidation Games. The event will be a taping for future episodes of MLW Fusion.