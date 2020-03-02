Colt Cabana Comments On Signing With All Elite Wrestling

Colt Cabana has commented on signing with All Elite Wrestling following his run to save SCU this past Saturday night at Revolution.

Colt Cabana has commented on signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Cabana shared his thoughts following his AEW appearance this past weekend at Revolution.

“As @TonyKhan said last night, I’ve signed with @AEWrestling & @AEWonTNT. I’ve had different goals & ideas throughout my career in Wrestling. Right now, to be involved on a national TV show & product with my Friends and Equals… it’s all I can ask for! This will be fun! Thankssss”

Colt Cabana Helps SCU

Colt Cabana ran out during Revolution’s pre-show. After his music hit, he came out to make the save as he aligned himself with SCU against the forces of the Dark Order. Despite their best efforts, however, the Dark Order was able to get the advantage.

That is until the arrival of Christopher Daniels, dressed in a black robe as he pretended to be the long-awaited Exalted One. Daniels then joined the fray, teaming with his SCU teammates and Cabana to fight off the Dark Order members.

Following the conclusion of the pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that Cabana had signed a deal with the promotion. Their agreement reportedly allows Cabana to wrestle for promotions outside of AEW, but only with Khan’s approval.

Colt Cabana has previously appeared on AEW, only not in a physical role. He provided guest commentator duties during an episode of AEW’s YouTube show, Dark, last December.