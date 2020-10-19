Monday, October 19, 2020

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

The AEW star talks working during the Pandemic era

By Jake Jeremy
colt-mox

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the Art of Wrestling podcast, Cabana talked about how his style of performance is not attuned to a setting without live fans in the arena.

“I think my wrestling has taken a tad of a hit, you know?” Colt Cabana began on the podcast. “I was just starting to move forward. My last match was this really fun match, you could watch it on YouTube, it was myself and Peter Avalon in Utah.”

Colt Cabana on ‘No-crowd’ Wrestling

- Advertisement -

Cabana elaborated further, saying “I’d never been to Utah! The crowd for Utah in this match on [AEW] Dark was going crazy for me! I felt this real connection to the fans and something that I have lived off of for years is a true connection to the wrestling fan.”

Colt would then relay how it felt with the pandemic hitting and the lack of fans being available live in the arena. “I felt the momentum going, ahen we shut down and then when we wrestle? It’s in front of nobody, there are no fans.”

Cabana would finish by making some intriguing comments regarding AEW Champion Jon Moxley. Whilst in context it may be a complement to the Champion, there’s potentially scope to put Cabana in the title picture down the line?

“And I’m not really the wrestler who thrives in front of no fans. Maybe Jon Moxley and his style is. So it’s a perfect time for Jon Moxley to be the AEW champion. But for me? It put me on ice. It put me on ice big time. So if that’s the worst of my worries? It’s fine.”

Colt Cabana
Colt Cabana is All Elite

Trending Articles

NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry Tells Today’s Performers To Stop “Prostituting” Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently commented on the perceived 'spot battle' nature...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Colt Cabana: “I’m Not Really The Wrestler Who Thrives In Front of No fans, Maybe Jon Moxley and His Style Is”

AEW star Colt Cabana recently discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the affect it is having on live pro wrestling. On the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bret Hart On Goldberg’s In-Ring Skills: ‘His Workrate Was 0/10’

Bret Hart recently opened up about the career-ending kick he received from Goldberg at Starrcade 1999. Hart spoke about the incident during...
Read more
AEW

Entire 1st Round Of AEW Tournament To Take Place On Dynamite This Week

AEW recently announced a single-elimination tournament to determine a new #1 contender for the promotion's world championship. AEW has confirmed that the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Bayley Discusses PWI Women’s Top 100, Embracing Her Heel Turn

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has shared her feelings on being ranked #1 on the PWI Women's Top 100 list. She broached...
Read more
AEW

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Former WWE Producer Lance Storm hasn't been too impressed with how All Elite Wrestling has been utilizing one of its latest signings,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T Explains Why He’s ‘Glad’ WWE Separated The New Day

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has shared his thoughts on the WWE Draft during a recent episode of his Hall of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sheamus Reflects On Jeff Hardy Feud, Possible Drew McIntyre Rivalry

Raw Superstar Sheamus has reflected on his recent SmackDown feud with Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with SI.com.
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Card for Power Struggle 2020 on November 7th

Following the ending of the G1 Climax 30 tournament yesterday, NJPW is moving forward with the Power Struggle tour. The live-streamed events...
Read more
Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Touts AEW’s Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company's major stats in the United Kingdom.
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC