Colt Cabana Opens Up About Joining All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana has opened up about joining the promotion, reflecting on his Dark matchup against 'The Librarian' Peter Avalon.

Colt Cabana has opened up about signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He broached the subject during a recent episode of his podcast, The Art of Wrestling. He reflected on his debut as well as his matchup against Peter Avalon on AEW Dark, which he called a “basic fun introductory match” for him.

“Let’s talk about AEW, I made my debut on Dynamite. I wrestled on AEW Dark against Peter Avalon, and I’m recording this before Dark airs. But you will be listening to this after Dark airs. And my match against Avalon was a very simple, basic fun introductory match for me to the AEW world.”

Colt Cabana On Connecting With Fans

Cabana touched on how, although there are plenty of people plugged into pro wrestling and know who he is, there is also a large part of the AEW audience who might not know who he is. He confessed how he is a “blip on the radar of the world of professional wrestling” before adding “[…] some of these fans they don’t dive into it unless it’s the big time, quote unquote, and I have loved that I have championed the little time quote unquote for years.”

Colt Cabana reflected on how some people backstage were surprised to find out “‘holy sh*t Colt knows what he’s doing.’” He is well aware that his friends knew about his abilities, but he surprised some with his skills and professionalism. “[…] sometimes I guess it takes 21 years to prove to people, but I’m here, and I’m doing it, I’ve proved it so this is just the start.”

You can watch Colt Cabana’s matchup against Peter Avalon below:

H/T to WrestlingNews for the transcription.