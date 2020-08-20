Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Competitors Finalized For Title Ladder Match At WWE NXT TakeOver XXX

Another match was also confirmed

NXT Takeover XXX
WWE has confirmed the final two competitors for the Ladder Match at the WWE NXT TakeOver XXX event. 

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, WWE held two second chance qualifying matches to decide the final two participants for the ladder match for the vacant North American Championship at TakeOver XXX. 

Those two qualifying matches were Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland and Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream. The outcomes of those contests saw Gargano and Dream win. 

As a result, they’ll join Cameron Grimes, Bronson Reed, and Damian Priest in the contest. 

Also, Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in a #1 Contender’s Match will take place on the pre-show. 

WWE presents the NXT TakeOver XXX event on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Winter Park, Florida. 

Updated WWE NXT TakeOver XXX Card

  • WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross
  • WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai
  • Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream – Ladder Match to crown new NXT North American Champion 
  • Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
  • Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan – #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match

