Conor McGregor Brand Teases Interest In Vince McMahon Matchup

It appears as though former UFC Champion Conor McGregor wants to face Vince McMahon in the squared circle. The Mac Life, which is a brand owned by McGregor, posted an image of the fighter. In it, McGregor is adorned with a UFC and WWE championship belt over each shoulder. It was accompanied by the caption:

“All of the belts” Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE?”

The Instagram post would be later re-shared via Instagram Stories, where it tagged WWE’s Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon. In addition to the tag, it included the caption “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch.” It’s worth noting that McGregor announced his retirement from MMA last month.

Conor McGregor’s WWE Challenge

Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre saw McGregor’s challenge to Vince McMahon. He challenged McGregor’s decision, sarcastically calling him a “Big man” for trying to pick a fight with “ANOTHER 70 year old.”

McIntyre added, “[…] you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper”

Rumors have previously circulated WWE’s reported interest in bringing Conor McGregor into the squared circle. Triple H has previously praised McGregor. He once shared how a match between McGregor and Vince McMahon would be a “match made in heaven.”