Contestant Dies Following Competition On ‘Wipeout’ Show Hosted By John Cena

In September, John Cena revealed that he would be hosting “Wipeout” on TBS. Unfortunately, a tragic incident has happened on the show.

TMZ is reporting that a contestant has died after competing on the show. Per the report, a male contestant needed medical attention after completing the course. He was treated on-site until paramedics arrived after experiencing chest pain after completing the course.

Per the report, the contestant suffered cardiac arrest just before noon on Wednesday. TBS issued the following statement on the incident:

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on how this will affect future episodes of the show as it’s currently in production.

He’ll be joined by co-host Nicole Bayer and Camille Kostek. The show first premiered on ABC in 2008 and moved to TBS this year.

