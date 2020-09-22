Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Core Retribution Members Revealed, Possible Survivor Series Match

By Andrew Ravens

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 

It happened with the opening segment of Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network when they jumped the barricade and got into the ring. Before that during the intro of the show, it was messed up with various graphics. 

- Advertisement -

They hit the ring and announced that they signed contracts to wrestle in WWE. Mia Yim grabbed the microphone and cut a promo before Dominik Dijakovic, who was sporting a new Bane-inspired look, took over. Because of their masks, Dio Maddin and Mercedes Martinez were also clearly seen in the group as well, but one other individual remained unknown. 

This led to the Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander) coming out and challenged the group to a fight. 

This led to more members of Retribution showing up where they surrounded the group in the ring before beating down the rival faction. Dijakovic and Dio hit a double chokeslam on Lashley before the show went to commercial. 

PWinsider.com reports that word making the rounds over the weekend was that Retribution vs. a WWE team was being targeted as the main event of Survivor Series.

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon ‘Did Not Like’ Original Ending To The Last Ride

The Undertaker has divulged that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon did not approve the original ending to his recent WWE Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Explains Why The ‘American Badass’ Had To Return For His Boneyard Match

The Undertaker has addressed why he brought back the 'American Badass' for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. The two clashed in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kofi Kingston On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Parasite’

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' recent heel turn. Speaking with ABC6 News, Kingston noted how...
Read more
WWE

Core Retribution Members Revealed, Possible Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more
WWE

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Changes In WWE NXT

WWE had to deal with another outbreak of talent testing positive for COVID-19.  On Monday night, Sean Ross Sapp...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE RAW Results (9/21): RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business, Randy Orton

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Clash of Champions this...
Read more
WWE

Positive COVID-19 Tests Cause Changes In WWE NXT

WWE had to deal with another outbreak of talent testing positive for COVID-19.  On Monday night, Sean Ross Sapp...
Read more
WWE

Core Retribution Members Revealed, Possible Survivor Series Match

One week after the identities of the core members of the Retribution group were reported, WWE basically confirmed the main stars. 
Read more
WWE

New Match Set For WWE Clash Of Champions

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Clash of Champions PPV. During Monday’s episode of RAW,...
Read more
WWE

Jon Moxley Comments On Roman Reigns’ Alliance With Paul Heyman

Jon Moxley has given his thoughts on WWE pairing Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman together on WWE television. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Artwork For “Rated-R” Championship Belt That Edge Created In 2006

Edge came up with artwork for a “Rated-R" WWE Championship belt that he pitched to WWE officials.  This was...
Read more
Wrestling News

AEW Officially Signs Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling. Deeb had been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center before...
Read more
AEW

Hangman Page Comments On Being Rejected By WWE Early In His Career

Adam "Hangman" Page recently talked about having participated in a tryout for WWE early in his career. Page said he tried out...
Read more
AEW

Cody Denied Trademark For “The American Dream” Again

Cody Rhodes has again been denied a trademark for the nickname made famous by his father, Dusty Rhodes. This was his 3rd...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker: Vince McMahon ‘Did Not Like’ Original Ending To The Last Ride

The Undertaker has divulged that WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon did not approve the original ending to his recent WWE Network...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kofi Kingston On Roman Reigns’ Heel Turn, Calls Paul Heyman A ‘Parasite’

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns' recent heel turn. Speaking with ABC6 News, Kingston noted how...
Read more
Wrestling News

The Undertaker Explains Why The ‘American Badass’ Had To Return For His Boneyard Match

The Undertaker has addressed why he brought back the 'American Badass' for his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles. The two clashed in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC