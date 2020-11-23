Corey Graves: “Drew McIntyre Entered an Unwinnable Situation” as WWE Champion

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on the show. These would include Roman Reigns’ run at the top of SmackDown, working commentary during the pandemic and Drew McIntyre’s rise to the main event of RAW.

“Drew entered in an unwinnable situation here” Graves began on the show, saying how McIntyre’s WrestleMania win and subsequent Championship run has panned out due to the pandemic ‘era.’ “Think of the year that guy’s had. Winning the Royal Rumble with 40,000 people in attendance? Then here comes the pinnacle moment of his career, if not his life? You’re going to headline WrestleMania for the WWE Championship, it literally does not get any bigger than that.”

Corey Graves on Drew McIntyre

“And to have that taken away? And just kind of stay the course?” Corey Graves continued. “Drew to his credit realized these are unusual circumstances, these are strange times. But we needed somebody that you can hitch the wagon to. Drew McIntyre has worked his a** off.”

Corey Graves would also give credit to Randy Orton for the feud over the summer between he and the Scottish warrior. “Also hats off to Randy, who for whatever reason, all these years later? Just decided to have maybe the best year of his career in the ring. The two of those guys man have been absolute magic all summer long.”

Graves would finish by saying that he believes McIntyre will get his opportunity to have another major moment in front of a live crowd. “I truly believe that when the world returns to normal? Whenever that may be, that MacIntyre will have his chance.”

“I can’t wait to hear the fans show their appreciation, because I think this is one of those rare instances where, whether you like it or you don’t? Everyone kind of looked at this and goes ‘well, this is 2020, the world is upside down.’ And I think people will actually very much appreciate what Drew was able to do during his tenure as Champion.”

Have you enjoyed Drew McIntyre’s runs as WWE Champion this year? Let us know in the comments