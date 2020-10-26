Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some of WWE’s biggest Superstars make the move to either to Blue or Red brand.

On the WWE After The Bell Podcast, Corey Graves would outline some of the moves that he was and wasn’t happy about from the Draft.

Corey Graves on The WWE Draft

“Off the top my head? I’m bummed to see The Fiend and all the madness that follows him head to Monday Night Raw” Corey Graves began on the podcast. “But of course it makes for some fresh new matchups.”

Graves would then make a prediction about a major angle for The Fiend Bray Wyatt on RAW. Corey made it clear that he wants one of the commentary team on RAW to leave the desk and get back in the ring.

“I’m putting it out in the universe, here first on After The Bell. I want Samoa Joe to get out from behind the commentary table and fight The Fiend. There’s my big bold prediction. Maybe it’ll happen by the end of 2020? I have a bad habit of making it worse.”

Corey Graves would also lament the loss of AJ Styles from Friday nights, but also discuss the move of Seth Rollins to FOX Network. “AJ Styles also headed back to Monday nights…but my man, one of my favourites, one of my closest friends Seth Rollins has arrived on Friday night SmackDown, to bring the greater good, your way. Keep your eyes peeled, I’m sure it’s gonna be gud as Booker T so often says.”

Would you like to see The Fiend vs Samoa Joe? Do you think that AJ Styles will work on RAW and Seth Rollins will be a major asset for SmackDown? Let us know in the comments