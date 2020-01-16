Corey Graves Rips Into Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley Storyline

Corey Graves: "Nobody was moving, nobody was clapping. It was complete apathy, which in this business is the worst thing you can have."

Corey Graves says WWE television is so bad that lately it makes him physically angry. On the latest episode of WWE’s After the Bell podcast, Graves ripped in to the romantic storyline involving Rusev, Lana, Bobby Lashley and Liv Morgan. He feels the performers are giving their best effort, but fans in the arena are silent and apathetic.

Graves began this week’s podcast by stating, “last night I wasted three hours of my life enduring what was an insufferable television show. RAW was not all bad, but it left me with a really bad taste in my mouth.”

He continued, “I watch Monday Night RAW from a very different perspective now. For many years I called every minute of the action and I was kind of stuck in the ‘bubble.’ Whereas now I’m sitting on my couch in Pittsburgh, next to my girlfriend and my dog trying to enjoy Monday Night RAW as a fan. I don’t watch it to pick it apart. Obviously I watch it to talk about things here on After The Bell, because that’s what I get paid to do. But man oh man last night was tough.”

“The entire crowd was silent” – Corey Graves

Corey Graves elaborated further, saying “RAW physically made me angry. I tweeted something to the effect. What really set me off, was the Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley segment.”

Graves says it’s not the fault of the talent, who do their best with the material they are provided.

“This is not their fault,” said Graves. “But the shows, as a whole, have just been lacking. And this segment has really set me off. Because I noticed they went to a wide shot; in the middle of a match in this heated rivalry, that has been brewing for months and months in a small eternity. And the entire crowd was silent.”

“It was Complete Apathy”

Corey Graves then began to describe just how much of an inditement this was on the angle itself. “Nobody was moving, nobody was clapping. It was complete apathy, which in this business is the worst thing you can have. You can be cheered, you can be booed sure not everything works. But to have an entire arena full of people, not reacting to anything that was happening is a problem. That’s what piqued my attention. And then it got worse for weeks and weeks and weeks.”

Graves feels that Liv Morgan has been hurt more than she’s been helped by getting involved in this fledgling angle.

“You have been promoting Liv Morgan, and this return. Liv Morgan, who I’ve said on this show in my opinion is a star waiting to be born. She has unusual reveal in the Lana/Lashley wedding which everyone had an opinion on right, wrong or indifferent. Tell me why anyone in the WWE Universe should care about Liv Morgan now?”

It will be interesting to see how the storyline develops going forward. As as been reported recently; Vince McMahon himself has been a huge proponent of the angle. So it likely is not going away any time soon. It is also worth pointing out that the angle has been drawing huge numbers on YouTube over the last few weeks.

