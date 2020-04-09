Corey Graves Says Edge’s Return Made Him Consider His Own In-Ring Comeback

Corey Graves says Edge's return made him thinking about if he can do the same.

It has been just over 6 years since Corey Graves wrestled a match. He was forced to retire due to concussions in 2014. The 36-year-old has since become a commentator on the main roster currently assigned to Smackdown. Graves also hosts the After the Bell podcast and this week his guest was Edge.

During the podcast this week, Graves noted that Edge’s recent return to the ring after 9 years had him thinking about possibly making his own in-ring comeback. Graves made the comments when talking about the documentary on Edge currently on the WWE Network.

“Watching it, honestly man it was inspiring,” Graves said of the documentary. “I would say at 2 or 3 different points I went ‘man, I live in Pittsburgh now, I should go find Dr. Maroon.’ It just gave me that urge to do all this all over again and I don’t know whether or not that’s a possibility but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time.”

Graves is a former NXT tag team champion. He and Neville/PAC won the titles. They were the 3rd team to win the belts. PAC and Graves defeated Luke Harper and Erick Rowan for the belts.