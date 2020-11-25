Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Corey Graves Talks Fans ‘Liking’ Personal Gossip and Behind The Scenes News

The WWE commentator talks wrestling fans and their liking of behind the scenes news

By Jake Jeremy
Corey Graves

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on the show. These would include Roman Reigns’ run at the top of SmackDown, working commentary during the pandemic and his After The Bell podcast.

Corey Graves on Fans

“There have been some hiccups along the way” Corey Graves began, discussing how the After The Bell podcast has evolved over the past few months. “I was the first WWE podcast before anyone kind of realized that the podcast network was going to take off. [That was] before we knew we were going to have a litany of podcasts and all the content available on WWE network.”

“So it’s been a growing process and I was sort of the guinea pig” Graves continued. “But for me personally? It was something else to kind of learn and test myself and my ability to do. It’s difficult to interview somebody if you don’t know what you’re doing! And I really had no experience as far as doing an actual interview. Doing commentary at ringside isn’t exactly the same, but [I wanted] to be able to keep the conversation moving and try not to get lulled into the doldrums of the minutiae of the people’s business.”

Corey Graves would then describe how he doesn’t want After The Bell to be about people’s personal lives and gossip. “From time to time? I’ll bring up the gossip, or a hot rumor and let people either confirm or deny it. But that’s not…that’s not my prerogative. I know there’s a place [for that] and a lot of fans like dirt sheets and behind the scenes stuff. That’s their prerogative and that’s cool and I have a lot of respect for that. But, that’s not what I wanted on the podcast.”

Corey Graves himself has of course had his own fair share of personal gossip spread online. So it is understandable if he wants to keep this out of his own podcast.

Do you listen to Corey Grave’s After The Bell podcast? Let us know in the comments

Corey Graves
Corey Graves

