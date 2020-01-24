Corey Graves Thinks Matt Hardy Would Be A “Great Addition” To WWE’s Creative Team

After the Bell host Corey Graves has addressed Matt Hardy's cryptic messages, explaining why he feels Hardy should become a part of WWE's creative team.

WWE SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has addressed Matt Hardy’s recent tweets. Hardy has been hinting that his time in WWE may be coming to an end. Speaking on his podcast, After The Bell, Graves shared how he would love Hardy to stay in WWE. He pitched how he would be a “great addition” to WWE’s creative team.

Corey Graves Wants Matt Hardy To Stay In WWE

Graves praised Hardy as a “master of being creative and creating doubt and raising questions amongst the Internet wrestling community.” He added how he hopes that Hardy doesn’t leave WWE as, on a personal level, he considered him a friend and great person.

“I also want to know why someone as creatively gifted as Matt Hardy isn’t asked or invited to contribute in a creative role,” Graves stated. “I don’t know that he’s been vocal about that anywhere but in the television locker room where we sit and complain about life, but I think Matt Hardy would be a great addition to the creative end of things here in WWE.”

He continued, “We’ve seen what he is capable of on his own outside of WWE and within and I mean, the guy’s resume speaks for itself. It’s not like you’re hiring some guy off the street who went to theater school, this is Matt freakin’ Hardy – one half of one of the greatest tag teams of all time. The guy is awesome. He is of great value and importance in my opinion.”

“Do Right By Matt”

Corey Graves noted how he hasn’t spoken with Hardy recently and isn’t even sure what he might want for himself.

Regardless, he wants to make sure they “do right by Matt.” For him, that would include Hardy finding his place in WWE and embracing it. Graves then stressed that WWE needs to “find a better role for Matt Hardy because we want him.”

H/T to Wrestlezone for the transcription.