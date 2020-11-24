Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Corey Graves: “This Is The Real Roman Reigns, Love Him or Despise Him”

The WWE Commentator praises the ongoing Roman Reigns Championship run

By Jake Jeremy
Roman Reigns
"Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

WWE Commentator Corey Graves recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former Sterling James Keenan discussed a number of topics during his time on the show. These would include Roman Reigns’ run at the top of SmackDown, working commentary during the pandemic and Drew McIntyre’s rise to the main event of RAW.

Corey Graves would state that Roman Reigns’ recent heel turn has the perfect amount of reality embedded into the storyline. “I think it’s the perfect example of when you bring the right amount of reality into the sports entertainment business. If you just capture it? It can be magic.”

Corey Graves on Roman Reigns

Graves would then confirm that Roman’s recent change in on-screen character is actually far more in tune with the man himself. “This is kind of interesting to a lot of guys that know Roman. Because this isn’t a ‘new’ character. This IS Roman Reigns. This is the guy that we’ve all known and loved…or despised, for years.”

“Roman believes this stuff that he says” Corey would continue. “Roman knows that he is the guy keeping SmackDown ahead of the pack right now. I genuinely enjoy the hell out of it, because I have the utmost respect for the entire Anoa’i family.”

Graves would finish by saying that the Anoa’i/extended Samoan family have been a major part of his career. “They’ve actually helped me out personally in my career. One of my first big break internationally was with Rikishi’s company over in Europe. When I first broke in Pittsburgh? Samu Anoa’i helped me. So I’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of time with the family and got to know everybody.”

Corey Graves would finish by praising the storyline due to the reality based beats of the Roman/Jey Uso ‘feud’ thus far. “To see that kind of play out on screen and for the whole world to get to know that legacy is legitimate? [It’s great] knowing it’s not some storyline that was drawn up in a writers room.”

Do you agree with Corey Graves? Do you think that Jey Uso will get his time to shine once again and main event against Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments

Corey Graves

Wrestling News

