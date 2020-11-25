Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Court Bauer Reveals Nixed Idea For Match Between Bret Hart And Vince McMahon

The idea was to include a younger generation of talent into the feud and use Bret Hart as a special attraction

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bret Hart and Vince McMahon
WrestleMania 22 featured a number of interesting matches such as John Cena vs. Triple H and JBL vs. Chris Benoit and one of these bouts could have been Bret Hart vs. none other than Vince McMahon.

Former WWE writer and MLW founder Court Bauer was the recent guest on Talk Is Jericho where he talked about the boss in detail with Y2J.

During the interview, he revealed the nixed idea for a match between the chairman Vince McMahon and The Hitman Bret Hart at the grand event:

“There was a time where we had just closed a deal with Bret to do the DVD Anthology series. And it was big deal, and Bret was, at that moment in time, very small window of time, very much into the idea of doing a match with Vince at WrestleMania in Chicago, WrestleMania 22.”

Bauer continued to reveal more details about the planned angle and he explained that since Bret Hart couldn’t wrestle regularly, the idea was to include wrestlers like Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Harry Smith into the storyline.

This would have allowed the company to continue the angle at house shows and weekly television while also protecting Bret Hart as a special attraction.

The idea was unfortunately nixed later on and now one can only wonder what it would have been like if Bret Hart had made his in ring return for the company at the time.

SourceWrestlingInc

