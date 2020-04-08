Court Bauer Updates On MLW Deals In The Works

Major League Wrestling CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with MLW.com for an in-depth interview. Bauer spoke about MLW’s television partnerships, an ambitious project he’s working on and how the Coronavirus pandemic has affected MLW operations.

Bauer started off by thanking the medical professionals on the front lines putting their lives at risk to help everyday people. He said they are the real heroes of this situation. MLW wants to do its part to entertain people and take their minds off the current situation.

Operationally, live events are on hold and several MLW stars have had their first international tours postponed. It is discouraging, but things are still brewing behind the scenes. MLW officials have discussed expanding their content offerings both domestically and internationally. They recently closed TV deals in Poland, the Middle East, North Africa and there are more things in the pipeline.

Bauer said, “There are a few more content deals in the works which he hopes to be able to share the details of soon.”

There has been some buzz in recent months that MLW has been negotiating with major over-the-top streaming as a new means of distribution for MLW content.

“I have been told by our agency I can’t comment specifically on anything pertaining to the rumors out there,” Bauer began. “Let’s just say things are happening; it’s very encouraging. The ebb and flow of deals and discussions isn’t what it typically is because of the pandemic but things are progressing. We have calls set for this week, in fact. We have the good fortune of one of entertainment’s best agencies representing us and they’ve been very active. “

The MLW Radio Network has added a few new shows to its spring line-up, including Talk’n Shop hosted by Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Rocky Romero, as well as shows from Dutch Mantell and a few more on the way.

There is much more to the interview, which you can read in its entirety over at MLW.com.