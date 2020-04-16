Cris Cyborg Talks Wanting To Face Ronda Rousey In WWE

Bellator MMA star Cris Cyborg recently did an interview with Jensen Karp on the latest episode of The No-Sports Report to discuss her interest in the pro wrestling business.

Cyborg has been open about her interest in transitioning to professional wrestling after her MMA career winds down.

For years now, she has pushed for a fight with former UFC Women’sBantamweight and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Clearly, a fight between these two stars won’t happen but a match could.

This potential pro wrestling match is something that Cyborg continues to seek.

“Imagine if this happened. The fans would go crazy. It’s going to be nice, you know, I think it’s cool. If, you know, we have the opportunity to have [the match] in MMA, to have the opportunity to in pro-wrestling I think is going to be great.

Yeah, I’m open to do it. I know she’s already there. I know she likes to do it, and here we can do something cool. I think for the fans, for them, I think it’s going to be very cool. Epic.”

While Cyborg is interested in making the jump to the world of pro wrestling, she made it clear that she wouldn’t put her MMA career on hold for the WWE.

However, if an opportunity comes up at some point in her career, she thinks it would be nice.

Cris Cyborg Is Interested In Possible Crossover With WWE Or AEW

