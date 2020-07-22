Curt Hawkins Sends Virtual Superkick To Vince McMahon After Impact Return Announcement

The former Curt Hawkins is set to make his Impact Wrestling return soon.

A new vignette aired for Brian Myers during Tuesday’s Impact episode, which you can see below. The teaser included Hawkins in and around a wrestling ring while several phrases were called out, including “Close your mouth, open your ears,” and, “Trust the process, just missing something…”

Myers tweeted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon after the show and officially moved on from his former employer.

“Well, @VinceMcMahon,” Myers wrote. “I’m sorry, I love you. *superkick @IMPACTWRESTLING Let’s. Go.”

The virtual superkick is a reference to WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, from their Career Threatening Match at WrestleMania 24. You may recall how Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music twice on Flair, then told him, “I’m sorry, I love you.” The finish to that match then saw Shawn deliver another superkick to Flair, to get the pin and put an emotional end his in-ring career.

I love this.#IMPACTonAXSTV Keep talking people. ?? — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) July 22, 2020

Myers became a free agent last week after his 90-day non-compete with WWE expired. He had been released in mid-April, along with dozens of talent and employees, due to COVID-19 and the negative impact it had on WWE business.

Myers originally worked for WWE from February 24th, 2006 through June 12th, 2014. He held the RAW Tag Team Titles once during that run, with Zack Ryder. He then had a run on the indies and in Impact Wrestling, when it was still known as TNA, and had one run as TNA Tag Team Champion with Trevor Lee (NXT’s Cameron Grimes). WWE brought Myers back on July 21, 2016, and he would go on to become a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Ryder.

Impact has not announced when Myers will return to the ring, but we will keep you updated on when that is.