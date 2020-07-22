Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Curt Hawkins Sends Virtual Superkick To Vince McMahon After Impact Return Announcement

By Scott Lazara

The former Curt Hawkins is set to make his Impact Wrestling return soon.

A new vignette aired for Brian Myers during Tuesday’s Impact episode, which you can see below. The teaser included Hawkins in and around a wrestling ring while several phrases were called out, including “Close your mouth, open your ears,” and, “Trust the process, just missing something…”

Myers tweeted WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon after the show and officially moved on from his former employer.

“Well, @VinceMcMahon,” Myers wrote. “I’m sorry, I love you. *superkick @IMPACTWRESTLING Let’s. Go.”

The virtual superkick is a reference to WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels, from their Career Threatening Match at WrestleMania 24. You may recall how Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music twice on Flair, then told him, “I’m sorry, I love you.” The finish to that match then saw Shawn deliver another superkick to Flair, to get the pin and put an emotional end his in-ring career.

Myers became a free agent last week after his 90-day non-compete with WWE expired. He had been released in mid-April, along with dozens of talent and employees, due to COVID-19 and the negative impact it had on WWE business.

Myers originally worked for WWE from February 24th, 2006 through June 12th, 2014. He held the RAW Tag Team Titles once during that run, with Zack Ryder. He then had a run on the indies and in Impact Wrestling, when it was still known as TNA, and had one run as TNA Tag Team Champion with Trevor Lee (NXT’s Cameron Grimes). WWE brought Myers back on July 21, 2016, and he would go on to become a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion with Ryder.

Impact has not announced when Myers will return to the ring, but we will keep you updated on when that is.

- Advertisement -

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

IMPACT Champion Working on a ‘Per-Appearance’ Contract

IMPACT Wrestling held their Slammiversary PPV event this past weekend. The show saw a number of talents make their return, such as...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (7/20): Big Show vs. Orton, Stephanie McMahon Makes Announcement

This week's RAW aired from the Performance Center and was the first episode following WWE Extreme Rules. Big Show battled Randy Orton...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
Impact

Update On What Tessa Blanchard Wanted To Drop The Title At Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was stripped of the Impact World Championship before Slammiversary last weekend. Her contract with Impact Wrestling had run out and...
Read more
AEW

Jon Moxley Teasing Big Surprise For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley says the company has a big surprise in store for fans this week on Dynamite. AEW's reigning World Champion dropped...
Read more

More Recent Wrestling News

Impact

Motor City Machine Guns End The North’s Historic Run With The Impact Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns have captured the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championships. Tuesday's Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV saw Alex Shelley and...
Read more
Impact

Eddie Edwards Talks Slammiversary Being a ‘Reset’ For IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. Edwards won the Championship at this past weekend's Slammiversary event;...
Read more
Impact

Update On What Tessa Blanchard Wanted To Drop The Title At Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was stripped of the Impact World Championship before Slammiversary last weekend. Her contract with Impact Wrestling had run out and...
Read more
Impact

EC3, Anderson & Gallows, Heath & EY Appear At Slammiversary

EC3, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Eric Young have all joined Impact Wrestling. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs....
Read more
Impact

Motor City Machine Guns Return At Slammiversary

The Motor City Machine Guns made their Impact Wrestling return at Slammiversary. The Rascalz, Wentz and Dez, issued an...
Read more
Impact

Final Card For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Slammiversary pay-per-view event. 
Read more
Impact

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Talk WWE Departure, Problems With Paul Heyman

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows recently announced that they have signed with Impact Wrestling. They also put out a podcast last night...
Read more
Impact

Gallows & Anderson Officially Sign With Impact, Will Be At Slammiversary

Ahead of tonight's Slammiversary PPV, Impact Wrestling has announced that Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows have officially signed with the promotion. They...
Read more
Impact

Kylie Rae Talks Signing With Impact After Leaving AEW

Kylie Rae left AEW last summer. She took a little break from wrestling before eventually signing with Impact Wrestling last fall. "Smiley"...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/14): Slammiversary Go-Home Show

Impact Wrestling presented its go-home show for Saturday's Slammiversary PPV. The upcoming PPV has mainly been built on teases of what free...
Read more
Impact

Bully Ray Talks Backstage Meeting Following Infamous Jeff Hardy TNA Incident

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the infamous incident involving Jeff Hardy from TNA's...
Read more
Impact

EC3 Says He’ll Fight On The Same Date As Slammiversary

EC3 did a recent Facebook Live video where he took questions from fans.  During the chat, some fans asked...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC