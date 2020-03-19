D-Von Looks Back On TLC Legacy, Current State Of Tag Team Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has reflected on the lasting legacy of the first-ever TLC match back in 2000 as well as the current state of tag team wrestling.

D-Von Dudley reflected on the impact of the TLC matchup between the Dudleyz, The Hardyz and Edge and Christian during a recent interview. Speaking with The Outlaws Radio Show, D-Von noted how they were treated like “rock stars” following the match up.

“We really couldn’t go anywhere without having to shut things down. My 15 minutes of fame I’m happy to say that it was worth it with all the abuse that I took over the years from ECW, the WWE and of course unfortunately I’d like to say sometimes TNA…Aces and Eights, that was greatest thing that came out of that, but for the most part, we had fun.”

He continued, “We did what we did and we had fun. We created history and if wasn’t for us, Edge & Christian, The Hardyz and The Dudleyz there would be no PPV called TLC and if it wasn’t for ECW and what we did, there would be no Attitude Era.”

D-Von On Changing The Business Forever

D-Von explained how their TLC match led to a resurgence in tag team wrestling. He also noted how tag team wrestling is “somewhat of a lost art nowadays” on WWE’s product. He argued how WWE has always been a “singles man competition” before listing notable teams throughout the decades. D-Von stated how teams had to fight to earn a position in WWE and get respect.

“You had to be somebody and I think when the Hogan and Andre era was gone, I think people thought that tag team wrestling was really a lost art until six guys that were unknown came in and changed the face of tag team wrestling and that’s exactly what we did.”

The first-ever TLC matchup took place at SummerSlam back in 2000. Edge and Christian would emerge victorious after their famous Triple Threat match with The Hardyz and Dudleyz.

H/T to WrestleZone for the transcription.