Dakota Kai Discusses A Secondary NXT Women’s Title, Staying On NXT

WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai believes another Women’s championship could work on the black-and-gold brand. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Kai argued that adding an additional belt for the women’s division is “so feasible for us.”

Kai explained how their roster is stacked with talented women with additional storylines and narrative opportunities outside of the title picture. She believes that with another title, these storylines could have added meaning as they “would be fighting for something.”

She believes a secondary title could be used well and “isn’t such a crazy idea.” Kai pointed to Io Shirai and Candice LeRae’s match at TakeOver: Toronto and her TakeOver: Portland bout against Tegan Nox as examples where a title could have heightened the matches even more.

Dakota Kai On Moving To RAW Or SmackDown

Having become a fixture of the NXT Women’s division, Kai confessed that, even if RAW or SmackDown came calling, her heart is with NXT. She explained how being on the USA Network makes it more realistic for Superstars to simply stay on NXT.

“That’s not to say that, in the future, Raw or SmackDown are completely off the table to me, but there is a certain family element in NXT that you can’t get anywhere else. That comes back to what I was saying about the NXT women’s division. We all want the best for the brand, and that’s hard to come by. I would love to stay here.”

Dakota Kai competed last night on NXT. She teamed with Raquel Gonzalez, defeating the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.