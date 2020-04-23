Dakota Kai On If She Feels Comfortable Doing WWE Shows Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

WWE’s decision to move forward with their shows despite the coronavirus outbreak has created a lot of controversy including an anonymous employee claiming that the company is forcing them to work.

However not all the employees feel the same about the situation and Dakota Kai seems to be one of the stars who is satisfied with the company’s preventive measures.

The NXT star was recently interviewed by CBS Sport, and when asked if she feels comfortable working shows at the WWE Performance Center, she replied positively:

“I feel so comfortable taping all the shows that there have been a lot of measures being taken during this time. So yeah, all of us have to wear masks, besides from when we’re actually taping the matches, that’s definitely a need. Before we do anything, we have to check in with medical to make sure that we’re able to perform.”

Kai went on to explain that only a certain number of people are allowed in places like the makeup area at one time. Anyone who is not cleared by the medical team can’t be involved or be at the set at all and they get sent home.

Apart from this, Dakota Kai also talked about the future of NXT Takeover events, the adjustments she has made to perform with no audience and more. You can check out her full interview at this link.