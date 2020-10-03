Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim & Others Comment On Twitch Relationship

Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim & others have commented on their relationship with Twitch.

WWE is reportedly set to assume ownership of the Twitch accounts created by several members of its roster. The talent will still earn revenue from their Twitch accounts but it will count toward the downside guarantee in their contract with WWE.

Several WWE Superstars who have accounts on the video game streaming platform have issued a public statement regarding their relationship with Twitch.

Dakota Kai posted the following:

Starting Twitch up again was purely for three reasons; to have fun as a gamer, communicate with y’all during a difficult year and to give as much possible back to different charities.



Thank u all for the continued support ? — ??????? ???? (@DakotaKai_WWE) October 2, 2020

Zelina Vega sent out the following in response to Paige’s statement:

AND helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world. It’s where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you? — ?????? ???? (@Zelina_VegaWWE) October 2, 2020

“And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for,” Vega added.

Mia Yim has done charity streams on Twitch to raise money for people who need medical procedures and other causes. She posted the following regarding her relationship with Twitch:

Gaming has been my escape from reality and a way to interact with friends and fans throughout this difficult few months.



The community that I gained on twitch also help me raise funds for a friends burial expense and a friend’s kidney transplant.



This is why I game. ? — The HBIC (@MiaYim) October 3, 2020

Paige also issued a statement about her Twitch platform recently.

“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base,” Paige Tweeted.