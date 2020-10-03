Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim & Others Comment On Twitch Relationship

WWE is reportedly set to assume ownership of the Twitch accounts created by several members of its roster. The talent will still earn revenue from their Twitch accounts but it will count toward the downside guarantee in their contract with WWE.
Several WWE Superstars who have accounts on the video game streaming platform have issued a public statement regarding their relationship with Twitch.
“And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for,” Vega added.
“Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base,” Paige Tweeted.