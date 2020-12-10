Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home NXT

Damian Priest Wasn’t Initially Invested In Leon Ruff Storyline

NXT Superstar Damian Priest has opened up about his recent storyline with Leon Ruff, admitting he wasn't initially 100% invested.

By Steve Russell
Damian Priest Leon Ruff
Damian Priest & Leon Ruff

Former NXT North American Champion Damian Priest has admitted he wasn’t initially invested in his feud with Leon Ruff. Priest recently joined Sean “X-Pac” Waltman on an episode of his podcast, X-Pac 12360.

He explained how, when the storyline first began, he wasn’t 100% invested in what WWE had planned. Priest confessed he didn’t know what to expect but noted he had different ideas to what was presented.

It wasn’t until he spoke with Ruff and got to know him that Priest began to be sold more on the storyline. He explained how “As we progressed and everything happened, I couldn’t imagine a cooler storyline that wasn’t about me but actually elevated and helped someone else, deservedly. I really like Leon Ruff. He’s just as loveable, humble, and respectful (as you see on TV).”

- Advertisement -

Priest shared how he’s happy Ruff has had the spotlight put on him. Although he doesn’t know how Ruff’s WWE career will progress, he looks forward to watching it develop. He acknowledged how Ruff “hit my heart” the way he did with the WWE Universe.

“I felt a bond to the person. He loves this business. It wasn’t something I was super enthused about, but I learned my lesson of, ‘not everything is going to be the way you think, but it’s probably going to be pretty good if you just trust.'”

Damian Priest recently competed in a Triple Threat match against Johnny Gargano and Leon Ruff at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. The NXT North American Championship was on the line. Gargano would ultimately win the bout, becoming a three-time NXT North American Champion.

ViaFightful

Latest Wrestling News

Zeus Passes Away At 62

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Actor Tommy "Tiny" Lister, better known to wrestling fans as Zeus, has passed away. He was 62. According to TMZ, his cause of death...
Read more

Impact Touts 750,000+ Fans Viewed This Week’s Show Across All Platforms

Impact Michael Reichlin -
Impact Wrestling has announced a staggering audience for this week's episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. According to a press release sent in to...
Read more

AEW Dynamite Scores Best Rating of 2020 (12/9)

AEW Michael Reichlin -
AEW Dynamite scored its highest unopposed viewership of 2020 this week, while NXT's viewership was flat coming out of Sunday's Takeover: WarGames event. Courtesy...
Read more

Sean Waltman Talks Raquel Gonzalez Being ‘Star Material’

NXT Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and AfterBuzz TV podcast star Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman recently discussed NXT War Games and in particular NXT Superstar Raquel Gonzalez. Gonzalez...
Read more

Triple H: “Charisma Is King” For WWE When Recruiting Talent

WWE Michael Reichlin -
Paul "Triple H" Levesque says charisma is the top factor the company looks for when recruiting talent. WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy...
Read more

James Ellsworth Talks Being ‘Shocked’ at WWE Release

WWE Jake Jeremy -
Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet podcast. The performer known for the 'No Chin Music' superkick and "any...
Read more

More Details On Why Rhea Ripley Never Beat Charlotte Flair

WWE Ian Carey -
Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then briefly a fixture on NXT for the remainder...
Read more

Sonya Deville Threatens Legal Action Against “Raging Psycho” WWE Fans

WWE Ian Carey -
Sonya Deville recently released a statement on her Instagram stories. Deville says in her statement that she will not hesitate to report or take...
Read more

Results

MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/9): The Von Erichs Take On Contra Unit

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling's episode of Fusion on 12/9 featured a double main-event. Richard Holliday would face Low-Ki in the semi-finals of the 2020 Opera...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Shaq, Sting & Cody, Kenny Omega & More

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. In addition to the takeaways below, AEW announced several themed shows to close out December and...
Read more
NXT

WWE NXT Results (12/9): Finn Balor Speaks, Karrion Kross Returns

Andrew Ravens -
The December 9, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. WWE NXT Results  Jake...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 12/8: Kenny Omega Is Coming To Collect Titles

Ian Carey -
When Impact Wrestling aired last night on Twitch and AXS TV, it had been 6 days since Kenny Omega won the world championship and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv