Damian Priest Wins North American Title At NXT TakeOver: XXX

After weeks of building to it, WWE held the Ladder Match to crown a new North American Champion at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

The contest at the event that aired on the WWE Network saw Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream. As expected, it was a chaotic and wild match.

Some of the more noteworthy spots included a power of doom with everyone in the corner and Reed hitting other competitors with a splash using a ladder. Priest went for a springboard flip and ate supper kick by Gargano. Grimes did a splash off the apron onto Gargano that set up Reed hitting an outside dive to take out everyone.

Near the end of the match, Grimes went climbing but Candice LeRae knocked over the ladder and she attacked him, which led to Gargano taking him out with a ladder. Reed was close to getting the title, but LeRae tried to push the title away. Reed put LeRae on his back and did a front body splash off the ladder onto Gargano with her. Dream was sent flying off a ladder over a barricade through a table.

In the end, it was Priest who cleared the scattered bodies and had enough energy left to climb the ladder and grabbed the championship to become the new champion.

It's a DEMOLITION DERBY between 5 #WWENXT competitors at #NXTTakeOver: XXX as the #NATitle is on the line in a #LadderMatch! pic.twitter.com/XeJ9QKRMuo — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

The title became vacant when Keith Lee gave up the title on the July 22nd episode of NXT. He beat Adam Cole to win the NXT Title on a special episode of NXT last month in a Winner Takes All Match.

WWE held a series of qualifying matches to determine competitors in this ladder match. Reed defeated Gargano and Roderick Strong to become the first to qualify for the match. Lumis joined Reed as the second person to qualify by defeating Finn Balor while Priest defeated Oney Lorcan and NXT UK’s Ridge Holland. Grimes defeated Kushida, Gargano beat Holland, and the returning Velveteen Dream beat Balor.

What are your thoughts on Priest winning the NXT North American Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.