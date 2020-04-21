NXT Star Involved In Bad Car Accident Prior To WWE Release

Former WWE NXT star Dan Matha shared an incredible story in a recent post on social media.

Last week, WWE let go of several wrestlers, staff, and employees due to the financial impact of the coronavirus. One of the wrestlers who were cut was Matha.

The former NXT star took to his official Twitter account where he recalled a wild last few weeks that he had. He was in a car crash that sent him flying through the windshield of his vehicle that ultimately left him with a hole in the back of his head.

He was then informed by the company that the WWE was releasing him. All of this happened as the world is dealing with coronavirus and most of the United States being on lockdown.

In his own words, from the world dealing with the virus, his crash, and losing the job has been a “WILD 21 days.”

The photos that he posted in the message showed him in a bed with the gauze behind him bloody from the hole in the back of his head.

Also, there’s a photo of the whole closed up and the hole in the windshield by the driver’s side. You can see the post here:

Boy do I have a crazy ass story to tell all of u. From the ? getting locked down, too getting ejected through my ? window and then being released by the Wwe. It’s been a wild, I mean WILD 21 days. Tune in to my IGlive at 1 & I’ll Drop all the details ur little ?? could desire. pic.twitter.com/uux5l9TTJa — Dan Matha (@Dorian_Mak) April 19, 2020

He joined the company in 2016. He wrestled under the name Dorian Mak in NXT. Despite the accident, he stated during an Instagram live session that he wants to continue wrestling.

