Dana Brooke On Her Future Goals And Championship Aspirations

Dana Brooke has shared her future goals in WWE after signing a new five-year contract. Speaking with The Pop Break, Brooke spoke about her intentions to continue improving in the ring. She also discussed her championship aspirations, which includes not only the SmackDown Women’s Championship but the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

“I’ve signed a new five year contract. So right now I just want to keep improving and strive for the best. In my mind, I think Lacey Evans and I work great together,” Brooke said. “She always pushes me to the best of my abilities. When we can come together I feel like we’re a very dominant team.”

She continued, “With that being said, I would love to go up for the tag team titles. And you know the Kabuki Warriors have the titles right now – Asuka and I have quite the history as well. So I definitely have some unfinished business with her.”

Dana Brooke then confessed how she’d love for Ronda Rousey to return. She talked about how they are close friends and complimented Rousey as a great competitor. For her, Rousey always helped her improve. “She really makes me step up my game so that would be amazing. […] The sky’s the limit!!”