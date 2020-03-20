Daniel Bryan Acknowledges Elimination Chamber Wardrobe Malfunction

SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan has acknowledged his recent wardrobe malfunction. Speaking with the Bella Twins’ on their podcast, Bryan opened up about the moment that took place during WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Bryan explained how he didn’t find out about what had happened when he came backstage. He shared how most people were either complimenting his matchup or concerned about his neck. “[…] so not a single person mentioned it. I went to sleep [that] night not even knowing that it was a thing. I didn’t feel anything, and you’d think because that’s a sensitive area, you’d think you’d feel a breeze or something like that, you know? But [that] night it wasn’t even a thing.”

Daniel Bryan’s Reaction

It wasn’t until the next morning when he got text messages from some friends that he realized what had happened. Bryan stated how he’s a terrible texter, so most people don’t bother texting him. “So that meant when I got two text messages from people saying, ‘Dude, I saw your balls!’ [laughs] I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t know what was going on.”

He admits his first reaction was some natural embarrassment. That being said, he soon found the funny side to the situation. “[…] if your boobs come out … And then all these guys — I don’t want to say all these guys, but traditionally men — are like, ‘Boobs, yay!’ I didn’t see when I looked on social media, nobody said, ‘Balls, yay!’ [laughs]”

Daniel Bryan competed against Drew Gulak in a hard-hitting matchup during Elimination Chamber. Bryan would eventually walk away with the victory. At the time of writing, Daniel Bryan doesn’t have a scheduled match at WrestleMania 36, which now takes place on April 4 and April 5 from multiple locations.

H/T to 411Mania for the transcription.