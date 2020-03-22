Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak & Chad Gable Is The Faction We All Need Right Now

Daniel Bryan wants to know what WWE fans think about the possibility of wrestling machine Chad Gable joining his alliance with Drew Gulak.

As seen below, popular Wrestling .GIF Twitter account @TDE_Wrestling posted a clip of Bryan and Gulak doing a common grappling training drill from Friday’s SmackDown.

Japanese wrestling legend Yuji Nagata commented on the video. He wrote in Japanese (translated), “It’s not really good (laughs)”

Daniel Bryan saw Nagata’s tweet, apologized, and promised to do better next time.

Chad Gable, who has been critiquing Otis’ workouts on Twitter, chimed in. He gave some input on Bryan and Gulak’s form and offered to give them more training, when they are ‘truly ready’ for his expertise.

I could fit a 747 through the gap in those elbows. And where’s the lat control?



When you guys are truly ready, let me know… https://t.co/qlmNS2dXX4 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) March 22, 2020

Bryan pondered the idea of the Bryan & Gulak Connection becoming the Bryan, Gulak and Gable Connection. He asked his Twitter followers what they think about the prospect and received a strong showing of support.

? Curious on people’s thoughts of @WWEGable adding on to the already fantastic coaching @DrewGulak. What would you all think of a #BryanGulakGableConnection? https://t.co/HMKjOMcI3P — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 22, 2020

Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable and Drew Gulak could make for one hell of a faction. The trio of technicians could put on wrestling clinics week in and week out. It’s an exciting prospect, but even Corey Graves knows that it seems far fetched that WWE would embrace such a great idea.

A bunch of guys who are really good at wrestling, making each other even better at wrestling? ? pic.twitter.com/dtRnivVEqQ — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 22, 2020

It remains to be seen if this will advance beyond simple Twitter banter, but we can only hope something more comes of it.