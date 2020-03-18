Daniel Bryan – “I Think I’m Done Being a Full Time Wrestler”

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan recently gave an update on his in-ring WWE career. The leader of the ‘Yes’ Movement recently appeared on The Bellas podcast and discussed how the upcoming birth of his second child with Brie Bella has changed his priorities in life, particularly pertaining to being a full time WWE contracted performer.

Daniel Bryan on Paternity Leave

“It’s a little stressful because of the date that you’re due and all that kind of stuff” Daniel Bryan began. “But the WWE has been great. They’re gonna give me six weeks paternity leave, which so few places in the United States do that. So I’ll get to be home that first six weeks.”

“…it’s not long until my contract is up”

Daniel Bryan would then reveal that his WWE contract is soon to expire. “Then after that it’s not long until my contract is up. We’ve been talking about, like, what we do from there? But to me, in my mind, it’s almost like I think I’m just done being a full time wrestler.”

Bryan’s Return To WWE

Bryan finished by saying “You know what I mean like, I love being a dad. I will always love wrestling, right, I will always love wrestling. And I always want to do wrestling, but when I say always do wrestling that means like maybe once a month or once every couple of months.”Daniel Bryan made his return to in-ring WWE action back at WrestleMania 34. Bryan would team with Shane McMahon to take on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, shocking many who believed that the former WWE Champion would no longer be able to compete due to concussion complications. In recent times Bryan has been utilised as a mid to upper card talent, now working alongside Drew Gulak in a programme against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

