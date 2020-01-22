Daniel Bryan On Evolving His Character, Going Back To ‘Yes’ Chants

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has explained why he was initially reluctant to go back to the 'Yes' chants, detailing how he wanted to evolve his character.

Daniel Bryan has opened up about his initial trepidation in returning to his babyface persona and once again using the ‘Yes’ chant. Speaking with My San Antonio, Bryan detailed why he didn’t feel “ready” to become that character again, noting how he feels he and Sami Zayn also have “unfinished business.”

“I honestly wasn’t really ready to go back to the ‘yes’ chants yet,” Bryan confessed. “I was really enjoying the stuff that I was doing as the ‘Planet’s Champion’ and environmentalist type of stuff. But sometimes you do what duty calls for, right? There’s the switch, and I still enjoy doing that.”

He continued, “But it’s weird, because it almost feels a little bit unfinished. We were starting a story with me and Sami Zayn, and to me that was very compelling. It was, ‘Do you want to go backward with these people and go back to being the ‘yes’ guy, or do you want to go forward with us?’ And to me, that’s a very interesting real question in my life and in my career. Do you want to go back to this? It’s easy to get reactions as the ‘yes’ guy and be the guy who goes out there and does the ‘yes’ chants. Or do I want to push things forward?”

Daniel Bryan’s Drive To Evolve

Bryan explained how, although he was willing to embrace the ‘Yes’ chant again, he enjoys pushing his own creative boundaries. Because of this, he didn’t want to return to what he’s done. Instead, he wanted to push it forward and evolve it. He noted how he’s enjoyed working with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, especially “this idea that he legitimately changes characters on TV. I think that’s a very compelling story.”

Daniel Bryan takes on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship this Sunday at Royal Rumble. The event takes place from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.