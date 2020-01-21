Daniel Bryan Reveals It Was His Idea To Shave His Beard

Daniel Bryan has revealed that it was his idea to shave his beard during his feud with the “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Bryan divulged the story during an interview with MySanAntonio.com. He opened up about why he pitched the idea, admitting he wanted to prolong his rivalry with Wyatt.

“Actually, it was my idea,” Bryan said. “And my idea was not the hair, it was just the beard. I had kind of pitched this to them as this idea of, ‘OK, how do we extend this story with Bray Wyatt,’ which is what they wanted to do, because he’s already defeated me cleanly, right? How do we do that? One of the things to me was that he’s changed people’s character so much when he’s faced them. And by him ripping out or cutting my beard, it would be this idea that he’s stripping me of part of my identity.”

He continued, “That was my kind of pitch to them. What actually happened? They said, ‘Well, yeah, then he can cut your hair, too!’ And I was like, ‘No, I don’t really want that. I don’t want my hair to be cut.’ I kind of wanted my hair to be longer. Just wrestling wise, I like that.”

Daniel Bryan’s Hair Cut

Bryan broke down what happened after he was dragged under the ring to have his head shaved. According to Bryan, there were two barbers under the ring, ready to shave off his long hair.

“So, they pulled me under the ring, they’ve got two barbers there who are in charge of like, getting my beard off and getting hair off so there can be this appearance of him ripping out my hair and all that kind of stuff. And we have a minute and a half of TV time left on the live show. And there’s also a producer down there, who’s saying, ‘We need more hair, we need more hair, we need more hair!’ And it’s completely dark under there. We were all so crammed in this little area because there’s also like real stuff under the ring that needs to be under the ring.”

“It’s just all in this crammed little area and these guys are cutting my hair and cutting my beard really quick and they’re supposed to just to cut X amount of hair off, which wasn’t as much as they ended up doing,” Bryan explained. “But the one guy on one side did a great job. They actually both did a great job considering the circumstances. But one guy just went a little too tight and a little too high. And then, after the show, they did their best … they tried after the show for like 45 minutes to make it like not just a shaved head. But that was the best we could do under the circumstances.”

Telling Brie Bella

Bryan then recalled having to break the news to Brie Bella. According to him, his wife “hates shaved heads.” After trying to soften the revelation with a few text messages, he eventually FaceTimed her to show her the result of the angle.

He shared how Brie became very quiet, and he could “see the anger.” Thankfully, this took place over Thanksgiving. He explained how it allowed him the opportunity to come home and spend time with family where she “couldn’t be too outwardly mad.”

Daniel Bryan will face off against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt this Sunday at WWE Royal Rumble. They clash in a Strap Match for the WWE Universal Championship.