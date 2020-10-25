Sunday, October 25, 2020

Daniel Bryan Says Current Run Is His Last As A Full-Time Superstar

Daniel Bryan signed a three year contract in 2018

By Anutosh Bajpai
Daniel Bryan. Image Credit: WWE.com
Daniel Bryan. Image Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan has had a great run since his return to in-ring action from a career-threatening injury in 2018 and he has had memorable feuds with foes such as The Fiend, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and more since his comeback.

Unfortunately, it appears that we won’t be seeing a lot more of these long feuds featuring the former WWE champion, as according to the SmackDown star himself, his current run is his last stint as a full time WWE superstar.

Daniel Bryan talked about his status on the special episode of Talking Smack that aired this past Friday and the former champion explained that he has made up his mind about this run being his last full time outing:

“I haven’t said anything about this, but in my mind, this is kind of my last run, you know what I mean? This is my last run as a full-time Superstar.”

Bryan also talked about his mentality through his current run saying that he is not thinking that he has to ‘prove to everybody’ that he’s the best and instead it’s about proving things to himself.

While Daniel Bryan did not reveal how long he is planning to continue working as a full-time superstar for WWE, previous reports have confirmed that he signed a new three year deal in 2013.

His current contract is expected to be up in September next year and it’s likely that he will resort to a part-time schedule after the expiry of his current deal.

WWE

