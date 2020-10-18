Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The ‘Yes’ man discussed a number of topics on the show, including his future as a Superstar on the blue brand.

“I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE,” Bryan stated. “Whether that’s against people I haven’t faced yet, and even people I have faced, since we’ve all evolved.”

Daniel Bryan would also admit on the show that he has lost a ‘spring’ in his step. Bryan has of course had multiple issues with his health in the past, including the head injury that forced him to retire back in 2016 before returning in 2018 at WrestleMania 34.

“I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on, something I realized during my match against AJ Styles. I never had a problem with endurance before. [Although] I still don’t get tired but later in a match, I can’t jump as high anymore, and AJ still can.”

credit Talking Smack and a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.