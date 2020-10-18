Sunday, October 18, 2020

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

The SmackDown Superstar discusses his mobility in the ring

By Jake Jeremy

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The ‘Yes’ man discussed a number of topics on the show, including his future as a Superstar on the blue brand.

“I am at a point now, in my life and career, where I want to test myself against the best performers in WWE,” Bryan stated. “Whether that’s against people I haven’t faced yet, and even people I have faced, since we’ve all evolved.”

- Advertisement -

Daniel Bryan would also admit on the show that he has lost a ‘spring’ in his step. Bryan has of course had multiple issues with his health in the past, including the head injury that forced him to retire back in 2016 before returning in 2018 at WrestleMania 34.

“I noticeably have lesser spring in my step as the match goes on, something I realized during my match against AJ Styles. I never had a problem with endurance before. [Although] I still don’t get tired but later in a match, I can’t jump as high anymore, and AJ still can.”

credit Talking Smack and a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/16): Reigns vs. Strowman, Daniel Bryan Returns

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the season premiere of SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns defended the...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Why Lars Sullivan Was Out Of Action For So Long

Lars Sullivan is scheduled to have his first match in 494 days tonight on Smackdown. He'll face Jeff Hardy in his first...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Possible Rock vs Roman Reigns Match At WrestleMania

There have been rumors that Roman Reigns could possibly face the Rock at WrestleMania next year. According to a report from the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Daniel Bryan Talks Wanting to Face “The Best” in WWE, Having Less Mobility

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan appeared on Talking Smack after this Friday's episode of SmackDown on FOX. The 'Yes' man discussed a number...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Confirms That Wrestle Kingdom 15 Will Be a Two Night Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed at the G1 Climax final that next year's Wrestle Kingdom will be a two night event.
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Reacts To AEW Success in The UK

AEW EVP and Star Cody Rhodes recently tweeted an infographic with some of the company's major stats in the United Kingdom.
Read more
WWE

Jim Ross Talks Negotiations With Triple H As a Talent and COO

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross recently discussed WWE RAW from 2005 on the Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson Says That FTR Could End Up The “Greatest Tag Team Ever”

Former WWE Agent and AEW on-screen Coach Arn Anderson recently discussed the FTR tag team on the ARN podcast.
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Final

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's thirtieth G1 Climax tournament is almost over! Who will be the victor in the main event and etch their...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Was Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch decided to visit friends at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event.  This episode marked the season 2 premiere...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette To Tony Khan: “I’m The Only One That’ll Tell You The Truth Because I Don’t Want a Job”

Former WWE, TNA and WCW personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Tony Khan and AEW on the Drive Thru podcast. Cornette is extremely vocal about...
Read more
AEW

Update On AEW’s “Blood & Guts” Match

Before the pandemic hit, AEW had planned a "Blood & Guts" match for a special episode of Dynamite. The match was supposed...
Read more
AEW

Ben Carter Headed To WWE After Receiving Interest From AEW

Ben Carter has had a very eventful last couple of months. He made his AEW debut in September, competing on an episode...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With James Storm

There are a lot rumors regarding "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey's potential return to WWE at the moment. The former RAW Women's and UFC...
Read more
AEW

The Young Bucks Comment On Kenny Omega’s Role In AEW

How AEW has used Kenny Omega over the last year has been a frequent point of contention for some fans of the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC