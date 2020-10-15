Daniel Bryan Returning On Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Daniel Bryan is returning to WWE television. The company announced today that the former WWE Champion will be appearing on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown although they didn’t mention what he’ll be doing on the show whether that’s a promo or wrestling.

It’s been reported that he had been away from WWE TV tapings likely as a COVID-19 precautionary measure.

- Advertisement -

He hasn’t wrestled since June 12 where he lost to AJ Styles in the Intercontinental Title tournament finals This was around the time that Brie Bella was in the latter her pregnancy with their second child, who was born on August 1st.

WWE has also announced that Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits has been added to the show.

WWE is hyping this as the season premiere of SmackDown on FOX. As a result, a loaded show is being advertised from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

SmackDown Card

The New Day vs. Cesaro, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Jeff Hardy vs. Lars Sullivan

Daniel Bryan to return

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Latest On Daniel Bryan’s Absence From WWE TV