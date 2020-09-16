Daniel Cormier Confirms Talks With WWE, His Preferred Role

Daniel Cormier and WWE have had an interest in working with each other for the last few years.

That possibility appears to be getting closer as the former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion confirmed to Sports Illustrated in a new interview that the two sides are talking, but it’s still early.

“We’ve been talking. We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.”

Cormier also shared that he would rather be a commentator at first instead of being an in-ring performer. He thinks WWE should let him call matches and tell people how great the wrestlers are in the ring for six months. He said he would love that and not faking it as WWE is something that he loved his entire life.

“Then, after those six months, what if I’m sitting next to Michael Cole, and Roman [Reigns] comes over and smacks the microphone out of my hand? But I’m an announcer. Will I hit him back? Then you’re asking if this will happen or not.”

Cormier stated that is what he wants, which would be a slow build to a story that fans want to see and the hearts of fans feeling like it will explode while waiting for it. Thus, he wants it to simmer before getting into the ring.

Cormier just retired from being an MMA fighter when he lost in a trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic in the headliner of UFC 252 last month.