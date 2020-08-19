Daniel Cormier On Possibly Joining WWE: “That’s Not My Retirement, That Would Be A Vacation”

Daniel Cormier is a big fan of pro wrestling and now that he’s no longer competing as an MMA fighter, the door to a potential pro wrestling run is still open.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion has previously expressed interest in doing something with WWE. The company, mainly Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, have also expressed doing something with the former UFC star.

While doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, Cormier stated that wrestling would be a vacation compared to being a full-time MMA fighter.

“That’s not my retirement,” says Cormier. “That would be a vacation.”

Cormier also expressed a desire to have a moment at the Royal Rumble by competing in the main event, the 30-man Royal Rumble contest.

“I’d love a Royal Rumble moment where I throw a dude into the ropes and I clothesline his ass over the top, or I dropkick somebody over the top rope,” says Cormier. “And I’ll take my bump and get thrown out.

“Let me chase somebody down, clothesline him with a Bradshaw-Layfield clothesline from hell and eliminate somebody from the Royal Rumble, then throw me over the top. Pro wrestling? I’m all in.”

Cormier recently retired from MMA as he lost for the second time to Stipe Miocic with the Heavyweight Title on the line in the headliner of the UFC 252 pay-per-view event.