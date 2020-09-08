Daniel Cormier Wants A WrestleMania Match With Brock Lesnar

Former UFC Lightweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has made his intentions clear: he wants a marquee WrestleMania matchup against Brock Lesnar.

Cormier revealed his ambition during a discussion with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA. He admitted he’s done fighting professionally and now wants to wrestle Lesnar.

“I want to wrestle with Brock in the WWE, that’s where I want to fight Brock. I want to fight him on his terms. […] You know, two old guys in the UFC Octagon, y’know, going at it […] that seems fun—but, boy, me and Brock at WrestleMania that would be a good time.”

At one point, the UFC attempted to schedule a fight between Cormier and Lesnar. The match never took place, however, as Lesnar committed to his MMA retirement. Cormier explained how he feels there is a story ready to be told due to this history between them.

Regarding when he would want to wrestle Lesnar, Cormier stressed how their story should be a slow build. He noted how a bout at next year’s WrestleMania 37 wouldn’t have a build that “simmers” enough for him. Instead, he’d want a long-term storyline, giving the two former UFC Heavyweight champions at least a year of story development before they come face-to-face in a WWE ring.

It’s worth noting that WWE has reportedly been interested in signing Daniel Cormier in the past, albeit in a non-competitive role. Cormier, meanwhile, recently explained how working for WWE would be like a “vacation” compared to his MMA career.

