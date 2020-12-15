Darby Allin Agrees With Jim Ross About “Dive Spot”

Jim Ross recently criticized a spot popular with many AEW wrestlers on his podcast and Darby Allin agrees with his sentiment.

JR was critical of the spot in multi-person matches where everyone stands outside the ring and catches another wrestler as they do a plancha, suicide dive, or some type of diving move.

“I told a kid the other day at AEW that everybody does the same f***ing spot,” Ross said on his podcast. “All you guys go outside. You cluster up like coils. You stand there in a huddle, friends, and foes together, side-by-side so you can catch some leaping idiot going over the top who never wins with this move.”

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Darby Allin agreed with Ross’ comments.

“I love Jim Ross, and I agree with him,” was Allin’s response.

JR’s comments were also referenced in a Tweet from AEW’s Brandon Cutler promoting the 7-on-7 match on Dynamite tomorrow night.

THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite



7 vs 7



We’re gonna go outside, cluster up like coils, stand there in a huddle, friends and foes together, side-by-side to catch some leaping idiot going over the top.



Can’t wait 8pm TnT

Hopefully for 1M viewers let’s fn go pic.twitter.com/DTbBQN8WM5 — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) December 11, 2020

“Imagine not listening to criticism from the men & women who’ve shaped our profession, and paved a road that allows you to make a living today; all because they hurt your feelings,” Dax Harwood Tweeted.

An anonymous statement made by one AEW wrestler to WrestlingNews.co was critical of JR’s comments.

“Look I know there is a lot that JR can teach us but burying us on the show or on his podcast is only going to make some of us ignore what he says. I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches. But maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught.”

The full interview with Allin can be viewed in the player below: