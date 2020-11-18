Darby Allin Comments On Comparisons To Sting

Darby Allin has made himself into a star on AEW television, but in the process, has drawn comparisons to various wrestlers by fans.

Most people remember Sting for the crow-inspired version of the character, but there was a bright-colored version earlier in his career.

Allin talked about the comparisons he gets to the legendary pro wrestler while doing an interview with TV Insider. He is flattered by the comparison but insists he’s not trying to be like Sting.

“My face paint just comes from my real life. That’s not really a character thing I try to rip off of anybody. I’ve always just liked the dark stuff. I’ve always been a fan of the gothic aesthetic. Just weird stuff. I’m flattered by [the comparison], it’s cool, but it’s definitely not what I’m thinking about while I’m doing it.”

Allin just scored the biggest win thus far in his pro-wrestling career as he beat Cody Rhodes to capture the AEW TNT Title earlier this month at the Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Sting has been retired from the pro wrestling business after suffering a neck injury while working a match with Seth Rollins.

