Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Darby Allin Comments On Comparisons To Sting

By Andrew Ravens
Darby Allin Sting
Darby Allin & Sting

Darby Allin has made himself into a star on AEW television, but in the process, has drawn comparisons to various wrestlers by fans. 

Most people remember Sting for the crow-inspired version of the character, but there was a bright-colored version earlier in his career. 

- Advertisement -

Allin talked about the comparisons he gets to the legendary pro wrestler while doing an interview with TV Insider. He is flattered by the comparison but insists he’s not trying to be like Sting. 

“My face paint just comes from my real life. That’s not really a character thing I try to rip off of anybody. I’ve always just liked the dark stuff. I’ve always been a fan of the gothic aesthetic. Just weird stuff. I’m flattered by  [the comparison], it’s cool, but it’s definitely not what I’m thinking about while I’m doing it.”

Allin just scored the biggest win thus far in his pro-wrestling career as he beat Cody Rhodes to capture the AEW TNT Title earlier this month at the Full Gear pay-per-view event. 

Sting has been retired from the pro wrestling business after suffering a neck injury while working a match with Seth Rollins. 

Darby Allin Talks Being Straight Edge, Not Taking Painkillers After Painful Bumps

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Details How Jon Favreau Approached Her For The Mandalorian

In addition to being the Smackdown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is now starring on the hit show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian on...
Read more
Wrestling News

Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Release Pregnancy Photoshoot

Becky Lynch has released photos from her recent pregnancy photoshoot. Lynch last competed at WrestleMania 36, when she...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

MLW

MLW 2020 Opera Cup Brackets Revealed

MLW has announced the official brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament. This year's competitors include former MLW World...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin Comments On Comparisons To Sting

Darby Allin has made himself into a star on AEW television, but in the process, has drawn comparisons to various wrestlers by...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Wishes He Could’ve Wrestled The Fiend

The Undertaker made an appearance on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump to discuss his 30-year career in WWE and promote his...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Survivor Series

The final betting odds for most of the matches that will take place at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event have been...
Read more
AEW

FTR Named The Best Tag Team In The World On PWI’ Top 50 List

Pro Wrestling Illustrated debuted the inaugural top-50 tag-team list today. The official edition of the magazine is now available for pre-order. Topping...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Preview: Bucks vs. Top Flight, Inner Circle in Vegas

A contract signing has been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and #1 contender Kenny Omega will...
Read more
Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Designed Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Sasha Banks is having a good month so far. 2 weeks ago, she retained the Smackdown Women's title against Bayley on Smackdown...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Pat McAfee Is So Effective in NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Pat McAfee and his ongoing NXT run. McAfee...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC