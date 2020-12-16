Darby Allin Discusses A Potential Matchup With Sting

All Elite Wrestling’s Darby Allin has commented on the possibility of a matchup between himself and “The Icon” Sting. The current TNT Champion recently broached the subject during an interview with Sportskeeda.

Allin admitted he doesn’t know what the future looks like. However, he did issue a warning to “The Icon,” who recently made his AEW debut, claiming that he’s “ready.”

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know what his health’s like, I don’t know what he wants to do,” Allin said. “If he wants to get in the ring with me, good luck, that’s what I would say, I’m ready. If he’s ready, I’m ready. I have no clue if he’s actually going to be ready. Everything’s up in the air.

Following his debut, Sting appeared on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. During a segment that featured Cody Rhodes, “The Icon” indicated that he wasn’t in AEW for Cody, instead hinting that he was interested in Allin.

“I don’t know what his intentions are, I don’t know if you want to manage me, I don’t know if I’m manageable,” Allin said. “Everything is week-by-week, anything can change. I’ve never had a full-blown conversation with him. Who knows, he might be the complete opposite.”

When asked if he would be interested in a cinematic matchup with Sting, Darby Allin shared he’s “up for the challenge.” Although he has never done a cinematic matchup before, Allin is confident he would deliver “the most craziest cinematic match of all-time.”