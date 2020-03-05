Darby Allin ‘Hospitalized’ After AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley Storyline Update

Storyline updates have surfaced online about Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

This comes after their tag team match on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Broomfield, CO at the 1stBank Center on TNT.

They took on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. At the end of the match, Jericho connected with his spinning back elbow finisher, Judas Effect, to Allin, who went for a suicide dive on Jericho.

The elbow caught Allin in the head before he crashed to the ground.

After the show, Allin noted on his official Twitter account that he went to the hospital. It should be noted that he mentioned the following day that he was back to skating.

Still waiting to hear back when I can get in that ring.



After getting my skull smashed.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ojM272C8H2 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020

Straight from hospital to bams.



Let’s skate! pic.twitter.com/R5y5scayH0 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 5, 2020

Regarding Moxley, after the main event, The Inner Circle attacked the AEW World Heavyweight Champion and led to him getting power bombed off the stage through a table.

AEW mentioned on Twitter that “doctors refuse to clear Moxley to wrestle until he passes their examination. Nevertheless, the champion told AEW that he won’t take any time off (“Over my dead body!”). Moxley will speak next week on #AEWDynamite.”

These angles will be followed up on next week’s episode of Dynamite.