Darby Allin On Not Being Booked For AEW Full Gear: “It Ate Me Alive”

All Elite Wrestling’s Darby Allin recently opened up about how it “ate him alive” to be in the crowd at last November’s pay-per-view, Full Gear.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Allin reflected on his experience. He confessed how not being a part of the show prompted him to make a promise to himself: “I said to myself, ‘I’m going to put in as much work as I ever have, whether it’s video or matches, to be on the next pay-per-view.”

Darby Allin Wants To Prove People Wrong

Darby Allin talked about how there were people who expected him to be off January’s pay-per-view, Revolution. He explained how he wanted to prove them wrong. Allin stressed how he isn’t AEW “to make friends and treat this as a clubhouse.” He acknowledged how the people in AEW are supportive, something he appreciates, but reiterated how “this isn’t friendship hour.”

As far as Darby Allin is concerned, it’s all about proving people wrong about him as he helps put the company on the map.

“Proving people wrong, that’s what drives me,” Allin admitted. “I’ve always believed I belonged in this spot. Others may have not—[due to my] size, [or lack of] years. This is my fifth year in wrestling, and a lot of people say, ‘Your time will come, your time will come.’ No mother——, my time’s now. I feel it and I know it.”

Darby Allin defeated Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara last night on TNT Dynamite. This victory sees Allin advance in the TNT Championship Tournament. He will face Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals on the April 29 episode of Dynamite.