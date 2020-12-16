Darby Allin On Shaquille O’Neal’s AEW Appearance, Celebrity Crossovers

Following Shaquille O’Neal’s recent appearance on All Elite Wrestling, TNT Champion Darby Allin has shared his thoughts on celebrities doing crossovers with the promotion.

Speaking with SK Wrestling, Allin admitted it “kicked ass” to see O’Neal involved with AEW. He added he is interested to see where how this crossover will develop.

Allin shared how he’d like to see “more crossovers with other forms of media.” He shared how he’s a fan of “all that stuff” before pointing out his videos with Tony Hawk, Steve-O and Travis Pastrana.

He explained how, “[…] as much as these guys get me hyped, I want to bring them into the world so that all the other wrestling fans can see what they do.”

Darby Allin believes that the presence of celebrities and outsides coming into AEW may help the locker room take performing more seriously.

He claimed that “Half the wrestlers are complete jokes that don’t take it seriously. So I would love to have someone else step into our world and take it seriously and kicking ass.”

Shaquille O’Neal In AEW

Shaquille O’Neal featured in a segment during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He participated in an interview with Tony Schiavone and Brandi Rhodes to discuss the actions of Jade Cargill.

O’Neal explained how, although he appreciates Cargill, he can’t condone her injuring Brandi’s arm. The former NBA star has previously expressed his interest in competing against Cody Rhodes.

Darby Allin, meanwhile, recently found himself face-to-face with “The Icon” Sting during Sting’s debut a few weeks ago. He was singled out by Sting during a promo on last week’s show in a segment that also featured Cody Rhodes.