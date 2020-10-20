Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Darby Allin Planning Stunt With Steve-O On Dynamite

Darby Allin has something planned with Steve-O for AEW Dynamite this week.

By Ian Carey
Darby Allin & Steve-O

Darby Allin says that he and Steve-O have something planned for Dynamite tomorrow night. Allin will challenge for the TNT Championship coming up on November 7th at Full Gear.

Allin posted a short video featuring him and Steve-O talking about this upcoming episode of Dynamite.

“Hey everybody, I’m Steve-O,” the Jackass star begins the video. “And we all know that Darby Allin is going to be competing for the TNT Championship on November 7th and clearly, there is something really wrong with him because before that match he is going to do this…”

The camera then pans down to reveal a body bag with the words “Face of TNT” on it.

“All kidding aside, this has bad news written all over it,” Steve-O continued.

Darby Allin’s video with Steve-O can be viewed in the Tweet below:

Steve-O in Wrestling

This isn’t the first time Steve-O has been involved with wrestling. Along with Chris Pontius, he appeared on an episode of WWE RAW from 2006. They ended up getting physically involved with Umaga during the show and the Samoan Bulldozer didn’t take kindly to them not selling moves enough to his liking.

“The Samoan Drop, I’ll tell you, it hurt. Like, I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t breathe,” Pontius later said of the experience.

“So now the match is supposed to be over, but I don’t know that I have to play dead,” Steve-O added. “So, I keep moving around and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ and he’s not done beating me up. Now, he’s going to hit me with a f–king elbow that actually knocked me into a blackout. And I showed this to Jason Ellis and he said, ‘Dude, that is not a WWE elbow. That is an MMA [elbow]’, and I’m begging him, like, ‘Please stop doing this to me!’ But that means that he has to keep doing it because I’m moving around. I don’t remember leaving the ring and they just cut to commercial.”

Steve-O and Pontius talking about their experience on WWE RAW can be viewed in the YouTube video below:

