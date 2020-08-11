Darby Allin & Priscilla Kelly Getting Divorced

Priscilla Kelly and Darby Allin are going through the process of getting a divorce.

Kelly shared the news in a post on her official Twitter account by releasing a statement. This is where she publicly let people know that she and the AEW star are separating.

However, the positive is that they’re doing so by ending the relationship on good terms. The independent wrestling star shared a statement on Twitter writing the following:

“The last few months have been extremely difficult, and there’s been a lot of questions. Not only due to Covid and the loss of work for myself, but also due to the fact that Darby and I have been going through a divorce.

There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but we have come to the conclusion that we are just not compatible together as people. We are on great terms, and wish only the best for each other. There are no hard feelings, as we both understand this is what is best. I know a lot of you have supported us for a long time as a duo, and we appreciate it so much, but this decision is what’s best for both of us and our wellbeing. I hope to see him continue his rise in the entertainment industry and take the world by storm as he already is. As for me, it’s time to begin a new chapter.”

Allin and Kelly married each other in 2018. As of this writing, Allin has yet to comment on the mat.

Allin is coming off the biggest match thus far in his career and its under the All Elite Wrestling banner. He lost to AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley in the main event with the title being on the line of last week’s episode of Dynamite.