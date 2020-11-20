Friday, November 20, 2020

Darby Allin Talks About His In-Ring Style, Being Considered A Fan Favorite

Current TNT Champion Darby Allin has opened up about his in-ring style and how he feels about being considered a fan favorite.

By Steve Russell
Darby Allin
AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin

Current All Elite Wrestling TNT Champion Darby Allin has opened up about his in-ring style during an interview with TVInsider. During the discussion, Allin also shared his thoughts on being viewed as a fan favorite competitor.

When it comes to his pro wrestling training, Allin revealed he learned under an “old school” coach. He explained how this old school mentality makes its way into his matches.

“My trainer is old school. His name is Buddy Wayne. He is super old school. I’ve learned the old-school style, and I do apply it if you see my matches. It’s not just high spots,” Allin said. “There is a lot of storytelling behind everything I do. There is a brain behind what I do. As far as what people say about me, that I need to slow down, I know what works for me, and my body feels great. I’m really on physical therapy, recovery, stretching, and icing. I feel great.”

Darby Allin On Being a Role Model

Allin confessed it feels good to have been so well-received by AEW’s fanbase. He noted how they’ve embraced him for being himself. This ability to just portray himself on-screen means he doesn’t feel “any added pressure” to be a role model.

“I’m going to keep being myself. I never said I was a role model, but if they want to take me as one I’m down. A lot of kids for example look at me because I’m straight edge. I don’t drink or do drugs. I feel like that’s a cool outlook for kids to see.”

Allin recalled having anti-drug groups visit his school when he was younger. He shared how these groups would dictate what they should and shouldn’t do. Allin questioned this approach. According to Allin, he’s happy to have fans see him as a role model as he is a living embodiment of his personal ideologies.

Darby Allin recently competed on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He teamed with Cody in a losing effort against FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

