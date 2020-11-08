Saturday, November 7, 2020

Darby Allin Wins AEW TNT Title At Full Gear

By Andrew Ravens

Darby Allin was back in the spotlight when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Title. 

It happened at Saturday’s (November 7, 2020) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. It should be noted that for the first time in AEW history, Cody went with the “Rhodes” name after getting the trademark rights to it. 

The match featured Rhodes controlled the majority of the match and worked over the left arm of Allin. Rhodes taunted Allin throughout the match. Cody hit a Cross Rhodes off the top rope for 2. They traded roll-ups and Allin stole the victory to win the title. 

Rhodes took a hiatus from AEW after the August 22nd episode of Dynamite when Brodie Lee crushed Rhodes to win the TNT Title. After the match, The Dark Order beat down Rhodes. It wasn’t until the September 30th episode of Dynamite Cody returned to AEW and attacked Lee and The Dark Order. Rhodes won back the TNT Title from Lee on the October 7th edition when Rhodes was victorious in a Dog Collar match. 

The following week saw Rhodes successfully retain the TNT Title over Orange Cassidy as it went to a time limit draw. All Elite Wrestling announced that Allin would challenge for the title at Full Gear despite Rhodes being booked against Cassidy in a Lumberjack match on the October 28th Dynamite.

