Dark Side Of The Ring Season 2 Premiere To Focus On Benoit Family Tragedy

In 2007, the world lost Nancy, Daniel, and Chris Benoit. In the years since the case has been a difficult one for many wrestling fans to come to terms with. The Vice documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring” plans to dedicate their premiere episode of Season 2 to the case. The episode will air on March 24th, 2020 at 9 pm.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho will serve as the narrator for the series.

The following topics are confirmed to be covered this season on the documentary season:

The murder of Dino Bravo. Brawl for All tournament. An episode on New Jack’s career David Schultz’s run-in with a 20/20 reporter. The death of Nancy Argentino and allegations against Jimmy Snuka. Story on Hawk and Animal the Road Warriors Herb Abrams’ attempt to build a wrestling empire. Owen Hart’s death at Over the Edge 1999.

“The first season of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ was a massive hit,” said Morgan Hertzan, executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television. “These powerful stories transcend wrestling fandom and resonate with both fans of the sport and newcomers who were captivated by this incredible storytelling. We rise to the challenge and do not shy away from the truth. I am proud and excited to continue telling these courageous stories in season two.”

“As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling,” said executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener. “For our second season we’re going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories.”