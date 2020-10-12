Dark Side Of The Ring Season 3 In Production, Details On 2 Episodes

Dark Side of the Ring, the Vice TV documentary series profiling tragic stories from the wrestling world, is returning for a third season. Season two aired earlier this year. In addition to critical acclaim, the second season of Dark Side was the highest-rated show in the history of Vice TV.

Season two averaged 423,000 viewers per episode, with the finale (‘The Final Days of Owen Hart’) drawing 626,000 viewers. These figures are just a snapshot of the show’s success across other platforms. Other topics covered last season include the Last Ride of the Road Warriors, Jimmy Snuka and the death of Nancy Argentino and the Chris Benoit family tragedy.

Season 3 In Production

Dark Side of the Ring Producer Evan Husney spoke to SI.com back in May and said Vice was interested in another season. Husney discussed the production challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We now have a promising update on season three, courtesy of Eric Bischoff.

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff told co-host Conrad Thompson that production for season three is underway. He is involved in two episodes for the upcoming season and revealed the subject matter for two episodes that fans of the show can look forward to.

Bischoff says he was recently interviewed for episodes about the late Brian Pillman and WCW’s 1995 pay-per-view, Collision in Korea. That 2-day mega event was headlined by Ric Flair vs. Antonio Inoki and saw a staggering attendance of 355,000 for two shows. (165,000 and 190,000).

Visit ViceTV.com for details on how you can watch the first two seasons of Dark Side of the Ring.